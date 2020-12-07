World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore in May: Report

The World Economic Forum will hold its 2021 annual meeting in Singapore instead of Switzerland, Reuters reported Monday, citing an email from WEF President Borge Brende.

Normally held in the ski resort of Davos each January, the 2021 gathering had been postponed due to the pandemic and scheduled for May at the Buergenstock resort in Lucerne.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via