World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore in May: Report

World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore in May: Report1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 08:48 PM IST
Normally held in the ski resort of Davos each January, the 2021 gathering had been postponed due to the pandemic and scheduled for May at the Buergenstock resort in Lucerne
The World Economic Forum will hold its 2021 annual meeting in Singapore instead of Switzerland, Reuters reported Monday, citing an email from WEF President Borge Brende.
Normally held in the ski resort of Davos each January, the 2021 gathering had been postponed due to the pandemic and scheduled for May at the Buergenstock resort in Lucerne.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×