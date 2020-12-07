World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore in May: Report

The World Economic Forum will hold its 2021 annual meeting in Singapore instead of Switzerland, Reuters reported Monday, citing an email from WEF President Borge Brende.
The World Economic Forum will hold its 2021 annual meeting in Singapore instead of Switzerland, Reuters reported Monday, citing an email from WEF President Borge Brende.
Normally held in the ski resort of Davos each January, the 2021 gathering had been postponed due to the pandemic and scheduled for May at the Buergenstock resort in Lucerne.
Normally held in the ski resort of Davos each January, the 2021 gathering had been postponed due to the pandemic and scheduled for May at the Buergenstock resort in Lucerne.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal