US State Secretary Antony Blinken hails PM Modi, says his policies benefited people and allies
Speaking at the World Economic Forum, US Secretary Antony Blinken mentioned that the India-US conversation always underscores the significance of democracy and human rights.
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States sees India as an “extraordinary success story". He said the US has seen how the policies of the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been benefiting people. He added that India's leadership under PM Modi has benefited the relations of many ally countries.