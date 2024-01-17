US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States sees India as an “extraordinary success story". He said the US has seen how the policies of the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been benefiting people. He added that India's leadership under PM Modi has benefited the relations of many ally countries.

“We see an extraordinary success story and we see the remarkable achievements that Prime Minister Modi has achieved moving forward under his watch that have materially benefited and positively affected so many of the allies," Secretary Blinken was quoted by ANI as saying at the World Economic Forum.

Blinken said the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been very beneficial to the people of India. According to PTI, the US official was replying to a question on whether the rise of Hindu nationalism concerns India despite the country's robust economic growth and infrastructure building under the Modi regime.

Blinken said US President Joe Biden and PM Modi enjoy excellent relations and their conversations cover all aspects. He added the India-US conversation always underscores the significance of democracy and human rights.

"We also see our relationship between our countries that is in a new place at a new level. That's been a very deliberate effort by both the Prime Minister and President Biden. At the same time, a constant and regular part of our conversation is the conversation about democracy and about human rights," Blinken was quoted by ANI as saying.

He added, "When President (Biden) took office, he wanted to make sure that we put back into our foreign policy…We do it in different ways in different places. Because of the nature of relationship, we have with the country, with the government, it's part of very sustain, very real conversation and the conversation that we have off course produces positive change."

According to the report, Blinken also commented on the recent Taiwan presidential elections and reaffirmed US support for the status quo of the island country. He said, “We see a very powerful affirmation of democracy. We congratulated the people of Taiwan. Our fundamental interest is the peace and stability is maintained."

“One of the hailmark of success of the relationship between the United States and China since the establishment of diplomatic relations has actually with the management of the Taiwan issue. The premium we have had in maintaining the status quo," Blinken

The Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum provides a platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to exchange ideas and perspectives on critical global issues.

