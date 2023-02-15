World economy still in ‘very difficult place’: IMF Chief

Following an increase of 8.8% in 2022, the fund predicted in January that global consumer price hikes would decelerate to 6.6% in 2023, 0.1 percentage point higher than the October forecast. In 2024, it predicted a further slowdown to 4.3%. In around 84% of the countries, inflation rates are anticipated to be lower in 2023 than they were in 2022.

