World economy that took elevator down faces steep stairs back up

Global markets are split between investors who are betting on a V-shape recovery, and those expecting significant dislocations. The MSCI All-Country World Index of global stocks has gained nearly 40% from a March low, but is still down about 6% this year, as investors bet policy stimulus around the world will cushion the economic impact from the pandemic. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have tumbled by more than 100 basis points this year to around 0.67%.