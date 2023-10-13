World Egg Day 2023: Know the amazing benefits of egss

The World Egg Day is celebrated on the second Friday in October each year. So this year it will be observed on October 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

World Egg Day was established in 1996 in Vienna by the International Egg Commission, a global organisation dedicated to advancing the egg industry, to promote the significance of eggs in human nutrition, food security, and overall well-being.

This year the theme of World Egg Day is "Eggs for a healthy future".

The World Egg Day is an opportunity to make everyone aware that eggs are an excellent, affordable source of high-quality nutrition.

An egg is one of the most environmentally sustainable and cost-effective animal-source proteins available.

Eggs, full of high-quality protein, essential vitamins and minerals, are one of the easiest and most wonderful breakfast foods in the world.

The World Egg Day also reminds us to explore the hallways of history and the places that eggs occupy there.

Some interesting points – Among the most common nutrient deficiencies worldwide are iron and vitamin D, A, and B12 – all of which can be found in eggs.

Earlobes determine egg colour. The colour of the egg doesn't have anything to do with freshness, flavor, or nutritional value. The color of the egg is determined strictly by the breed of the hen and corresponds to the color of the hen's earlobe.

The hats of chefs are influenced by eggs. According to history, the e meaning of number of pleats in a chef’s hat was related to the number of ways that the chef was able to cook an egg.

It is believed that eating a raw egg will help in building muscle, butthat’s not true. Only about 50% of the proteins in a raw egg can be digested, while after it is cooked more than 90% of the proteins can be digested.

