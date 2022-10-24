World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term6 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 03:51 PM IST
After the confirmation of his another term as the leader of Communist Party in China, Xi Jinping is trying to expand his influence abroad
The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping, the country's most powerful leader in decades, awarded himself another term as leader of the ruling Communist Party.