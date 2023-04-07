World food prices fall for 12th consecutive month running in March: FAO

World food prices fall for 12th consecutive month running in March: FAO2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 126.9 points last month against 129.7 for February, the agency said on Friday. It was the lowest reading since July 2021.
The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in March for a 12th consecutive month, and is now down 20.5 percent from a record high hit one year ago following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×