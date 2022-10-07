Home / News / World / World food prices fall for sixth straight month: UN
World food prices fall for sixth straight month: UN
1 min read.05:34 PM ISTAFP
As per UN data released on Friday, global food prices fell for a sixth consecutive month in September, continuing a downward trend that began after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World food prices have fallen for a sixth month in a row in September, UN data showed Friday, as they continued to decline since a record reached following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Food and Agriculture Organization said its price index, which tracks the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities, averaged 136.3 points in September, a 1.1 percent drop from August.
The index, however, was 5.5 percent higher than in September 2021.
The monthly decline was driven by a "sharp fall" in the prices of vegetable oils, the United Nations agency said.
There were also moderate decreases in the prices of sugar, meat and dairy products.
The declines more than offset a rebound in cereal prices.
The FAO said wheat prices jumped due to "heightened uncertainty" about the continuation beyond November of a UN-brokered deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship its grains via the Black Sea.
The deal lifted a Russian blockade that has raised fears of triggering famine in nations reliant on grains from Ukraine, one of the world's breadbaskets. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.