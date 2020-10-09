World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020. What is it? What does it do?

Founder in 1961, the United Nation's organisation helped 97 million people last year. They have distributed rations to 88 countries in 2019. On any given day, WFP has 5,600 trucks, 30 ships and nearly 100 planes on the move, delivering food and other assistance to those in most need. Every year, we distribute more than 15 billion rations at an estimated average cost per ration of $ 0.61, the organisation said. Whether delivering food by helicopter or on the back of an elephant or a camel, the WFP prides itself on being "the leading humanitarian organisation" in a world.