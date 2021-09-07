World has two ‘decoupling engines’ at work, ex-WTO chief says

The Chinese reaction at this stage is a classical reaction: it is an obstacle to trade, so it is bad. But only the future will say whether or how much China will have to pay. Maybe it will not hit China much, or at all. The Chinese are able to export low carbon content production to the EU. In the meantime I think China will keep its stance, which in short is: “rich countries are putting obstacles to trade on poor countries." The Europeans will say to China that if you’re serious about raising the price of carbon at the proper level, then we can find an arrangement.