World headed fordecade of despair on climate change: former diplomat Shyam Saran

What needs to happen is very clear. The world is on course to a 2.4-2.6 degrees centigrade average global temperature rise even if all current pledges are implemented. Even at the current 1.1 degrees rise, we are witnessing extreme climatic events such as the massive floods in Pakistan, forest fires in the U.S. and Australia and heat waves in many temperate countries. We will need to have a very transformational effort on the part of all the countries of the world. This is not a Western issue or developing countries issue. It is a global issue. Unless we have a collaborative effort on a global scale, it is very difficult to deal with issues of this scale. Egypt, as the host of CoP 27, has indicated that they would like the focus to be on the implementation of what has already been promised on climate and not so much on enhancing commitments for reducing emissions. Second, they have also indicated that climate finance is going to be a key issue that must be dealt with at this summit. Most countries are facing a huge problem of adaptation and this must have priority. There is also the important “loss and damage" principle. This is the idea that countries most responsible for climate change should compensate affected countries for damage suffered in cases where adaptation is no longer possible. I am not sure that there will be much progress in this regard, because developed countries cannot accept that they have a legal responsibility for climate losses or that there should be some kind of a reparations.

