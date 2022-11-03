World headed fordecade of despair on climate change: former diplomat Shyam Saran

World headed fordecade of despair on climate change: former diplomat Shyam Saran6 min read . 05:39 PM IST
The world is on course to a 2.4-2.6 degrees centigrade average global temperature rise even if all current pledges are implemented
NEW DELHI: The world has spent a decade of disappointment on climate change and is now headed towards a “decade of despair", according to former top climate envoy and foreign secretary Shyam Saran.
In an interview with Mint, Saran said that a series of economic and political crises like the Ukraine War threaten to dilute the attention on climate change. Faced with these crises, Saran argues that the developed world is unlikely to put up the billions needed to fund climate adaptation. He, instead, praised India’s climate commitments on renewables and decarbonisation while arguing that New Delhi cannot afford to take on increased reduction commitments.
Edited excerpts:
In the run-up to CoP 27, can you give us a sense of how the debate and diplomacy over climate change has evolved in the last decade?
I have a rather pessimistic view. I would characterise the decade that has gone by as a decade of disappointment on climate change. More importantly, we may soon be heading towards a decade of despair. From the point of view of international cooperation, climate change is being pushed off the international agenda by other major crises. There is the Ukraine war and the economic crisis that countries around the world are facing. We have not yet recovered from the COVID 19 pandemic. These multiple crises coming together lead to a dilution of attention to the climate change issue. This worries me a great deal.
Over the last 10 years, I would say that there has been a constant dilution of commitment to international action on climate change. The kind of compact which was arrived at under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992, was ambitious but also quite practical in terms of how to tackle climate change. From then on, there has been a constant erosion of that consensus. Further, there has been a dilution of the main basis for international action. This was the universal acceptance of the principle of equity in the response to climate change. Those who have been most responsible for the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere were required to take the most significant action. Finally, legal commitments were made by countries to undertake climate action and these were not voluntary reductions. Under the Kyoto Protocol they were subject to a strict compliance procedure with penalties for shortfalls. These were given up and we now have a pledge and review system through voluntary Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).
What have been the drivers of this dilution in commitments?
Essentially, the shift was engineered by developed countries led by the United States. The American argument was that, regardless of whatever may have been agreed in 1992, the world was in a very different position. Because of the rise of China and India, it was no longer just the developed countries who were responsible for high emissions. Secondly, the US also argued that we cannot have negotiated targets for reduction in emissions. These commitments would have to go to the US Congress, which would not agree, and it was far better to have a more voluntary system of pledges subject to international review. The third element was simply the global financial crisis of 2007-2008. Earlier expectations of major contributions, whether financial and technological, from the developed world could no longer be sustained. There was simply no willingness to put the kind of resources on the table which are required for credible action on climate change.
Developed countries have long been criticised for failing to deliver on promises to provide billions in climate financing to developing nations. Similar promises were made at the CoP 26 meeting in Glasgow. What is behind this failure?
The roadblocks are very clear/ There has not been enough of an incentive on the part of the developed countries to deploy the finances which are required to enable climate change action by developing countries. There has always been an effort to try and somehow shift the burden of adjustment on to the developing countries. This is because they may not be convinced of the real urgency of the crisis that we are facing. Secondly, there has also been a financial crunch since at least the global financial economic crisis of 2007-2009. Further, the recovery from the crisis itself has not really been complete. Added to that, we had the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the developed countries are now facing a very difficult economic situation in terms of inflation and the Ukraine war has led to an energy crisis and further rises in prices. Given those three preoccupations, one can see why enough money is not being put on the table for climate. I feel that this story is not likely to change in the near foreseeable future because the economic situation continues to be very, very difficult.
In your view, what will be the defining issues at the next CoP meeting in Egypt?
What needs to happen is very clear. The world is on course to a 2.4-2.6 degrees centigrade average global temperature rise even if all current pledges are implemented. Even at the current 1.1 degrees rise, we are witnessing extreme climatic events such as the massive floods in Pakistan, forest fires in the U.S. and Australia and heat waves in many temperate countries. We will need to have a very transformational effort on the part of all the countries of the world. This is not a Western issue or developing countries issue. It is a global issue. Unless we have a collaborative effort on a global scale, it is very difficult to deal with issues of this scale. Egypt, as the host of CoP 27, has indicated that they would like the focus to be on the implementation of what has already been promised on climate and not so much on enhancing commitments for reducing emissions. Second, they have also indicated that climate finance is going to be a key issue that must be dealt with at this summit. Most countries are facing a huge problem of adaptation and this must have priority. There is also the important “loss and damage" principle. This is the idea that countries most responsible for climate change should compensate affected countries for damage suffered in cases where adaptation is no longer possible. I am not sure that there will be much progress in this regard, because developed countries cannot accept that they have a legal responsibility for climate losses or that there should be some kind of a reparations.
What will India’s climate priorities be at CoP27?
India's position is aligned with that of other developing countries. We have been stressing that the principle of equity is very important. Finance is critical, not only in terms of the loss and damage principle which we have supported, but also in terms of larger financial flows being made available to developing countries. We have taken a proactive role ourselves. Prime Minister Modi committed India to Net Zero by 2070, which is an important commitment. We have also ramped up our renewable energy targets and reduced the energy intensity of our GDP growth. One initiative that India is going to press forward is the LiFE initiative. This focuses on transforming lifestyles for the sake of the environment. The latest IPCC report says unless there is actually a systemic transformation in our economies we will not be able to deal with this problem. This means that we have to re-orient our lifestyles towards a much more frugal use of energy. I do not think that we will see a further ratcheting up of our climate ambitions, because India has already done quite well. It is very difficult for India at this stage of development to take on more commitments.
