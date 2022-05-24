World Health Assembly re-elects Dr Tedros to 2nd term as WHO Chief

A Director-General can be re-appointed once, in accordance with World Health Assembly rules and procedures, it said. During his first term, Dr Tedros instituted a wide-ranging Transformation of the WHO, aimed at increasing the Organization’s efficiency driving impact at country level to promote healthier lives, protect more people in emergencies and increase equitable access to health. He also guided WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, outbreaks of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the health impacts of multiple other humanitarian crises.

