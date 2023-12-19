WHO classifies JN.1 as 'variant of interest' amid sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases
The development comes as the cases of Covid-19 are witnessing a sharp surge across the world including India with WHO warning to remain vigilant against the JN.1 Covid variant
Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases across the globe, the World Health Organisation has decided to classify the JN.1 Covid variant as the "variant of interest." The world health body, however, clarified that the JN.1 variant of the Covid-19 virus does not pose much threat to public health.