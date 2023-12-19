WHO classifies JN.1 as 'variant of interest' amid sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases

Amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases across the globe, the World Health Organisation has decided to classify the JN.1 Covid variant as the "variant of interest." The world health body, however, clarified that the JN.1 variant of the Covid-19 virus does not pose much threat to public health.

"Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low," WHO said.

The development comes as the cases of Covid-19 are witnessing a sharp surge across the world including India. Earlier, the WHO asked the nations to remain vigilant against the JN.1 Covid variant and warned against the evolving nature of the Covid-19 virus.

In India, the JN.1 variant of Covid-19 has alerted the health authorities after Kerala witnessed a rise in number of Covid-19 cases. As per the reports, the symptoms of the virus do not seem to be severe for now, but the Centre has issued an advisory in the wake of the upcoming festive season.

"Considering the upcoming festive season, there is a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of increase in transmission of the disease by adherence to the maintenance of respiratory hygiene", the advisory read.

Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Telangana on alert

Following a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the health authorities of several states in India are working in alert mode. In Delhi, the doctors are advising patients to wear masks and follow the Covid appropriate behaviour during the upcoming festive season. As per the reports, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also check the preparedness of health facilities in the national capital on Wednesday.

The newly elected Telangana government also issued an alert to all hospitals in the state regarding the JN.1 variant of the Covid-19 virus.

"JN.1 is a subvariant of Omicron. There were many cases in Kerala. Our state government has issued an alert to all hospitals in the state. If there are any cases of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory illness we need to monitor them, increase their testing, keep them in isolation wards, wear masks, and keep medication ready," Dr M Raja Rao, Additional Director of Medical Education (DME) and Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital in Telangana said speaking to ANI.

Similar health alerts were issued by the Uttarakhand government, where the administration is closely monitoring the number of cases in the state. The Health Secretary of Uttarakhand has instructed all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to make sure that guidelines for COVID-19 prevention are implemented in hospitals.

