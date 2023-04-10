The world is celebrating World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) on 10 April. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann who is regarded as the founder of homeopathy. The day honors the hard work of homeopathic professionals and helps people to understand the uses of homeopathic medicines.

Every year, World Homoeopathy Day is celebrated with a theme, and for 2023 the theme is "One Health, One Family."

Significance of World Homoeopathy Day:

The day is celebrated to increase awareness around homeopathic medicines and increase the rate its rate of success. World Homoeopathy Day also increases discussions around dealing with the difficulties and potential solutions for advancing homeopathy, as an alternative practice of medicine.

The 2023 edition of the day aims to push for evidence-based homeopathic treatment of the entire family through neighborhood family physicians. The event will be hosted by Central Council for Research in Homeopathy under the Ministry of AYUSH.

Benefits of Homeopathic medicines:

Homeopathy is a 200-year-old form of alternative medicine that claims to stimulate a healing response and strengthen the body’s ability to heal itself, according to BetterHealthChannel.

According to its practitioners, this medical approach is a comprehensive system of healing that operates on the principle of treating similar symptoms with similar remedies. They assert that it works by triggering the body's innate ability to heal itself in response to illness, through the use of meticulously prepared, extremely diluted substances.

The objective of homeopathy is to address the entirety of an individual, including their personality, lifestyle, genetic predispositions, and disease history, in order to provide treatment. Since each person is distinctive in their own way, homeopathic remedies are customized to cater to each individual's specific needs.