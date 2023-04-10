World Homeopathy Day 2023: Significance and benefits of Homeopathic medicines1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 08:32 AM IST
- Homeopathy is a 200-year-old form of alternative medicine that claims to stimulate a healing response and strengthen the body’s ability to heal itself
The world is celebrating World Homoeopathy Day (WHD) on 10 April. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann who is regarded as the founder of homeopathy. The day honors the hard work of homeopathic professionals and helps people to understand the uses of homeopathic medicines.
