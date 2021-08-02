UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the world is going through an education crisis as millions of children remain out of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic,

Taking to Twitter, Guterres said, "We are in the middle of an education crisis. 156 million students are still affected by school closures due to COVID-19, and 25 million may never return. An effective pandemic recovery requires investment in teachers, digital learning, and systems fit for the future."

We are in the middle of an education crisis.



156 million students are still affected by school closures due to #COVID19, and 25 million may never return.



An effective pandemic recovery requires investment in teachers, digital learning, and systems fit for the future. pic.twitter.com/Rq64BespMC — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 1, 2021

The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 198.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.22 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.11 billion, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

In its latest update, Johns Hopkins revealed that the current global caseload, the death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 198,175,138, 4,221,996 and 4,110,644,112, respectively.

Meanwhile, conflict, COVID, climate crisis, likely to fuel acute food insecurity in 23 ‘hunger hotspots’. Of grave concern are 23 ‘hunger hotspots’ which over the next four months are expected to face an acute level of food insecurity due to the combined economic repercussions of COVID-19, the climate crisis and fighting.

“Families that rely on humanitarian assistance to survive are hanging by a thread. When we cannot reach them, that thread is cut, and the consequences are nothing short of catastrophic," warned David Beasley, WFP Executive Director.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.