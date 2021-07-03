World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that the world was in “a very dangerous period" of the Covid pandemic as the highly infectious delta variant was now identified in nearly 100 countries.

During a press briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the delta variant, first found in India, was continuing to evolve and mutate, and it was becoming the predominant Covid virus in many countries.

He further said that he had already urged leaders across the world to ensure that by this time next year, 70% of all people in every country are vaccinated. That would, he said, effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic.

The WHO chief noted that three billion doses of vaccine had already been distributed. Of the vaccine doses given globally, fewer than two per cent have been in poorer countries.

Although rich countries including Britain, the US, France and Canada have pledged to donate 1 billion vaccines, WHO estimates 11 billion doses are needed to immunise the world.

Seoul cases double since rules relaxed

Covid cases in the South Korean capital, Seoul, and its metropolitan area have more than doubled from two weeks ago when authorities announced plans to relax social-distancing rules.

Measures that would allow restaurants and bars to extend indoor dining and raise the cap on the number of people permitted to gather were scheduled to be introduced nationwide at the start of July.

But provincial governments in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province held off the adoption of those plans by at least a week, due to the recent spike in cases in the region.

Overall, South Korea reported 794 cases nationwide Saturday, down from 826 on Friday when it reported its biggest daily jump in about half a year. Seoul and its metropolitan area were responsible for most of the cases with 614.

(With inputs from agencies)





