>News >World >World is watching: Ambassadors to Myanmar ask junta to stop violence
Demonstrators march to protest against the military coup in Myanmar, in central Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (REUTERS)
World is watching: Ambassadors to Myanmar ask junta to stop violence

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 05:35 AM IST ANI

The Ambassadors to Myanmar on Sunday called on the military junta to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are agitating against the overthrow of their legitimate government.

The envoys have issued a joint statement condemning the detention and the arrests of political leaders, civil society activists, and civil servants, as well as the harassment of journalists.

The official statement has been signed by Ambassadors to Myanmar from Canada; the Delegation of the European Union and EU Member States with presence in Myanmar: Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden; Norway; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and the United States.

"We call on security forces to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government. We unequivocally condemn the detention and ongoing arrests of political leaders, civil society activists, and civil servants, as well as the harassment of journalists," the statement read.

The envoys also denounced the military's interruption of communications and the restriction of the Myanmar people's fundamental rights and basic legal protections.

"We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace, and prosperity. The world is watching," the statement added.

On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.

The military detained several political officials and activists including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a one-year emergency.

Despite military repression, widespread protests continue across Myanmar, including Yangon and other key cities. (ANI)

