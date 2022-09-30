World leaders condemn ‘illegal’ Russian annexation. Here's who says what

The European Union condemned the Russian annexation saying that it would never recognize ‘illegal’ referendums held there and would tighten its sanctions to increase pressure on Moscow, according to the news agency Reuters.
World leaders condemned the annexation by Russia of occupied Ukraine regions after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to begin the process of absorbing parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law.
World leaders condemned the annexation by Russia of occupied Ukraine regions after President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to begin the process of absorbing parts of Ukraine into Russia, defying international law.
In an official statement, the European Council on behalf of its 27 member states said that Russia's wilful undermining of the international order was putting global security at risk.
"We do not and will never recognize the illegal 'referenda' that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, nor their falsified and illegal results," the statement read.
"We will strengthen our restrictive measures countering Russia's illegal actions. They will further increase pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression," it added.
On the other hand, Giorgia Meloni, widely expected to be named Italian prime minister also said that Russia's move to annex four Ukrainian regions has "no legal and political value".
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday accused Russia of the annexation of Ukrainian territories and called it illegal under international laws, media reports said as quoted by news agency ANI.
Describing Russia's move as an act of 'land grab', the top US diplomat said that the US will never recognise the annexation by Moscow. "The Kremlin's sham referenda are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab in Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement.
Japan PM Fumio Kishida, in telephone call Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, condemned Russia’s new annexation of parts of Ukraine as illegal and a violation of the country's sovereignty, as per AP reports.
“I told him that the process that Russia called a referendum and its annexation of parts of Ukraine should never be accepted, and that I strongly condemn them," Kishida said.
Kishida said he also reassured Zelenskyy in their 30-minute conversation that Japan is committed to working with other Group of Seven nations and the broader international community in further supporting Ukraine, and plans to impose more sanctions against Russia.
The annexations mean that Russia, which had already seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, now lays claim to some 22% of Ukraine's territory, including parts that it does not control.
