World marks International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People amid war with Israel - Here's all you need to know
The United Nations General Assembly designates 29 November as International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People, commemorating the Palestinian Nakba.
The United Nations General Assembly has designated 29 November to be celebrated as International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People. In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.