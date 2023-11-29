The United Nations General Assembly has designated 29 November to be celebrated as International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People. In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine. “The resolution on the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People also encourages Member States to continue to give the widest support and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity." UN official statement reads.

The UNGA has organised an exhibit to commemorate the Palestinian Nakba (meaning catastrophe), a deeply traumatic event which took place during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

During this time more than half of the Palestinian people were expelled from, or fled their homes and became refugees.

The Nakba, which means “catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. Before the Nakba, Palestine was a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural society.

However, the conflict between Arabs and Jews intensified in the 1930s with the increase of Jewish immigration, driven by persecution in Europe, and with the Zionist movement aiming to establish a Jewish state in Palestine.

As early as December 1948, the UN General Assembly called for refugee return, property restitution and compensation. However, 75 years later, despite countless UN resolutions, the rights of the Palestinians continue to be denied.

UN has said that the Nakba serves as a reminder that close to 6 million Palestinians remain refugees to this day, scattered throughout the region.

Hundreds of thousands of these refugees have experienced an additional forced displacement while thousands were killed, during the 2023 Gaza war, amid a situation described by the UN Secretary-General as a “humanitarian catastrophe".

A similar situation has now arose in 2023 with Israel relentlessly bombing Palestine's Gaza, with the aim to ‘eliminate’ Hamas. Israel announced war against Hamas after it launched an attack on Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,200 people.

In retaliation Israel has killed at least 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

The League of Arab States on Tuesday commemorated the 'International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People' at the Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi.

This while, 3 young Palestinian men were shot in Vermont, US. Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, all age 20, were out for a walk while visiting one of the victims’ relatives when a white man with a handgun shot them, US Police had said.

