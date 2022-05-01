This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This comes on the day a US congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met for three hours with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top aides
US President Joe Biden on Sunday took to Twitter to say that the world must hold Russia accountable for its “brutal invasion" of Ukraine.
“Just as Putin chose to launch this brutal invasion, he could make the choice to end it. Russia is the aggressor, and the world must and will hold Russia accountable," wrote Biden.
This comes on the day a US congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met for three hours with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top aides to get a first-hand assessment of the war effort to date.
Speaking to reporters Sunday in Poland, the delegation members were unanimous in praising Ukraine's defenses so far, in painting the battle of one as good against evil and in assuring continued long-term US military, humanitarian and economic support.
“We were proud to convey to him the message of unity from the Congress of the United States, a message of appreciation from the American people for his leadership and admiration for the people of Ukraine for their courage," said Pelosi.
“You all are welcome," Zelenskyy told the delegation, according to a video of the encounter released by his office.
Pelosi told Zelenskyy: “We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom."
“We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi added.
Their visit came two days after Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia, more than twice the size of the initial $13.6 billion aid measure that Congress enacted early last month and now is almost drained.
With the war dragging into its third month, the measure was designed to signal to Putin that US weaponry and other forms of assistance weren't going away.
The United States had also brought 40 countries to a US base in Germany last week to discuss aid for Ukraine's war with Russia.
Following this, Putin on Wednesday threatened a "lightning fast" response if there is any direct intervention by outsiders on Kyiv's behalf.
"We have all the tools for this, that no one else can boast of having. We won't boast about it: we'll use them, if needed," Putin said.
