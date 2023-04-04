The world of magic wands and witches that left millions of people spellbound in Harry Potter might make a comeback as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is planning to make a deal for a new online TV series based on Harry Potter, reported Bloomberg citing sources. Written by JK Rowling, Harry Potter, is the best-selling young adult book of all-time.

According to the sources who requested anonymity, each season of the series will be based on one of JK Rowling's seven books.

The company is aiming that the series can be one cornerstone of a new streaming strategy of HBO, which will be announced by its parent Warner Bros next week.

Company CEO, David Zaslav, and HBO chief Casey Bloys have successfully convinced JK Rowling write for a new series that will debut on HBO and online, but the deal hasn't been finalised yet.

The series would let the writers weave around the world of Rowling's books and carry forward the Hogwarts legacy in the series. Warner Bros., part of the same media giant as HBO, turned each of the seven books into a movie which not only earned huge across the globe but ended up becoming an iconic film in the fantasy fiction genre.

The best-selling book series of all time was also extended by the author JK Rowling into a stage play adaptation and a theme-park attraction. However, she had yet to sign off on new movies or a TV show.

There has been no official confirmation on the matter by Warner Bros.

JK Rowling will not be the primary creator of the show

Bloomberg has reported that JK Rowling will not be involved in the direct creation of the show and will only ensure that it remains loyal to her original material. She will not run the show on a day to day basis. The author often entered into controversy with remarks that were considered by some as trans-phobic.

Under new strategy, Warner Bros. to reintroduce famous characters, stories

Under its new streaming strategy, yet to be announced next week, Warner Bros. is planning to bring new content, especially films and TV shows, that will be based on stories and characters that viewers are already familiar with.

Warner Bros. already has a deep library of programs that fits its strategy including Rowling’s Wizarding World, the Lord of the Rings material, and a league of superheroes that includes Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

JK Rowling's Harry Potter revolves around the story of a young wizard whose parents were slain when he was an infant and is then raised by his non-magical aunt and uncle. His journey to become a wizard begins when he is invited to Hogwarts, the world's leading school for wizards.

The massive success of the book and the movie series, has expanded the Potter brand to a series of successful products ranging from games to amusement parks. Recently Warner Bros collaborated with Avalanche Software to publish the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy, a role-play game based on the Potter world.

But the book and the seven films continue to remain massively popular among the masses even now. Over 25 years, the book series has sold 600 million copies in 85 languages, reports Bloomberg citing the US publisher Scholastic Corp.