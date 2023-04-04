World of Hogwarts to return soon, as Warner Bros nears deal for Harry Potter TV series3 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is close to a deal for a new online TV series based on Harry Potter, the best-selling young adult books, according to two people with knowledge of the matter
The world of magic wands and witches that left millions of people spellbound in Harry Potter might make a comeback as Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is planning to make a deal for a new online TV series based on Harry Potter, reported Bloomberg citing sources. Written by JK Rowling, Harry Potter, is the best-selling young adult book of all-time.
