World off track to meet Paris climate targets, UN says

The U.N.’s report shows the challenges facing governments as they prepare to gather in Scotland for the first major climate summit since the Paris accord in 2015. The Paris agreement called for governments to limit the rise in global temperatures to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius and required them to update their environmental plans repeatedly to hit the target. Friday’s report is expected to serve as a starting point for negotiations in Glasgow over how much the world needs to cut emissions and which countries need to do more.