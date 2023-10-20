World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance, and many more

World Osteoporosis Day raises awareness about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a bone disorder characterized by abrupt structural alterations in the bones, resulting in a reduction in bone mass and bone mineral density. Consequently, this condition renders the bones vulnerable to injuries and fractures.

World Osteoporosis Day Date World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20. The day holds great importance as osteoporosis stands as a substantial global public health issue.

On this day, diverse organizations and individuals join efforts to raise awareness about osteoporosis, advocating for its early detection and effective management.

World Osteoporosis Day History World Osteoporosis Day has its origins linked to the formation of the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF). In 1998, IOF was established with the mission of addressing the worldwide issue of underdiagnosed and undertreated osteoporosis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The inaugural World Osteoporosis Day took place in 1996, and since then, the International Osteoporosis Foundation has played a pivotal role in advocating for the diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and research of osteoporosis.

World Osteoporosis Day Theme "Step Up for Bone Health-Build Better Bones," is the theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2023.

