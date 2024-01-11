In a notable development in the quarterly ranking of the world's most powerful passports, six countries have found themselves in a tie for the top spot in 2024, as per a CNN report.

Who Lead the Way?

Citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to an impressive 194 destinations worldwide. This achievement marks the highest number recorded since the inception of the Henley Passport Index 19 years ago. The index, compiled by London-based advisory firm Henley & Partners, relies on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Also Read | India-Maldives row: Tour packages to island nation DROP massively. Check details here

Europe's Triumph in Passport Power

While Japan and Singapore have held the top position for the past five years, the current top five showcase a triumphant rise for Europe. Finland and Sweden, tied with South Korea, secure the second spot with easy access to 193 destinations. Following closely, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and the Netherlands claim the third position with access to 192 destinations.

Also Read | Polycab India share price cracks 20% to hit lower circuit on reports of I-T raid

Notable Rankings Further Down the List

Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, and the United Kingdom collectively hold the fourth position, while Greece, Malta, and Switzerland secure the fifth spot. Australia and New Zealand have improved their standings, now sharing the sixth position with Czechia and Poland. The United States and Canada, alongside Hungary, are tied in seventh place, boasting visa-free access to 188 destinations.

Meanwhile, India is in the 80th position with visa-free access to 62 countries.

Track | Mint BFSI Summit and Awards LIVE Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to give keynote address

The world’s most powerful passports for 2024

• France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (194 destinations)

• Finland, South Korea, Sweden (193 destinations)

• Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (192 destinations)

• Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (193 destinations)

• Greece, Malta, Switzerland (190 destinations)

• Czech Republic, New Zealand, Poland (189 destinations)

• Canada, Hungary, United States (188 destinations)

• Estonia, Lithuania (187 destinations)

• Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (186 destinations)

• Iceland (185 destinations)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!