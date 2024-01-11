World Passport Rankings 2024: Six countries share the coveted first position, US at 7. Check list here
Citizens of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry to an impressive 194 destinations worldwide – the highest number recorded since inception of the Henley Passport Index 19 years ago.
In a notable development in the quarterly ranking of the world's most powerful passports, six countries have found themselves in a tie for the top spot in 2024, as per a CNN report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message