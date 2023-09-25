Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  World Pharmacists Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, significance and more

World Pharmacists Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, significance and more

1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

World Pharmacist Day is celebrated on September 25th to recognize and honor the contributions of pharmacists to global health.

Each year, on September 25, 2023, World Pharmacist Day is celebrated globally. (Representative Image)

World Pharmacist Day is celebrated each year, on September 25, 2023, as a dedicated occasion to recognize and honour pharmacists for their significant contributions to improving global health.

This special day emphasizes the vital role that pharmacists play in enhancing human life. The primary objective of World Pharmacist Day is to promote and support initiatives that raise awareness of and advocate for the vital contributions made by pharmacists worldwide.

Date

World Pharmacists Day is observed on the 25th of September every year on a global scale.

Theme

The theme of World Pharmacist Day for this year is "Pharmacy Strengthening Health Systems." This day is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the indispensable contributions of pharmacists in the realm of medical supplements and healthcare professionals.

History

The history of World Pharmacist Day dates back to its inception at the 2009 International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress held in Istanbul, Turkey. This special day was established to underscore the vital significance of pharmacists and pharmacy professionals in the realm of healthcare.

Also Read: India ought to work far harder at being the world’s pharmacy

The annual World Pharmacists Day campaign is orchestrated by the FIP, with the theme for each year being determined by the FIP Bureau. Notably, in 2020, FIP introduced World Pharmacy Week, expanding the festivities to encompass the entire pharmacy profession and inclusively recognizing all sectors within the field of pharmacy.

Significance

World Pharmacist Day holds importance as it is celebrated globally to acknowledge and express appreciation for the indispensable role that pharmacists play in our society. Pharmacists play a crucial role in educating the public about medicines, ensuring the safe use of healthcare and pharmacy products, and promoting global awareness of health issues.

Each year, this day highlights important themes and serves as an inspiration for future generations of pharmacists to continue the incredible work of improving healthcare and enhancing the well-being of individuals worldwide.

Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST
