World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year's Day1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 05:32 AM IST
With the addition of 73.7 million people since New Year's Day 2022, the world population will swell to 7.9 billion till New Year's Day 2023
The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year's Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.