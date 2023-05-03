World Press Freedom Day: Stop targeting media and truth, says UN chief to countries2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:27 AM IST
World Press Freedom Day: According to Reporters Without Borders, 55 journalists and four media workers were killed in the line of duty in 2022
On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the United Nations chief said that the media is under attack in every corner of the world and warned countries to stop the targeting of truth and those who report it.
