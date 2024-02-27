World Protein Day: History, significance and much more

World Protein Day is observed every year on Feb 27 to draw people’s attention and create awareness on the health benefits of protein in our diets

World Protein Day 2024: World Protein Day is observed every year on February 27. This day is celebrated to draw people's attention and create awareness on the health benefits of protein in our diets and to promote nutritional security worldwide.

Protein can be consumed through different sources of plants and animals.

History The World Protein Day originated as an initiative by the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC). Its aim is to educate people about the importance of adequate protein consumption for better nutrition and health.

Over the years, celebrating Protein Day has evolved into a global movement. Various organisations, institutions, professionals, and individuals joined hands to spread awareness about the benefits of protein.

In India, National Protein Day is celebrated on the same day.

Significance Protein-rich foods can be a key solution to overcome health challenges, build resilience and contribute to the well-being of communities.

A lack of understanding about protein as an essential macronutrient can lead to inadequate levels of protein consumption.

The USSEC has launched a dedicated awareness initiative, ‘Right To Protein’, based on the theme ‘Solve With Protein’.

The initiative calls on individuals, businesses, and industry leaders to unite in addressing the surging demand for protein-rich foods, delivering protein solutions that are accessible to citizens across India and the larger South Asia region.

According to a Danish study that looked into the relationship between nutrition and cognitive function, a protein-rich breakfast can improve satiety and concentration.

This is vital knowledge in a culture where obesity rates and lifestyle-related disorders are on the rise, said the study.

"We found that a protein-rich breakfast with skyr (a sour-milk product) and oats increased satiety and concentration in the participants, but it did not reduce the overall energy intake compared to skipping breakfast or eating a carbohydrate-rich breakfast," says Mette Hansen, associate professor and PhD at the Department of Public Health, and one of the authors of the study.

