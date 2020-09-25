World's largest overwater villas open in Maldives. Here's what they offer

While we all know that overwater villas are common in world-famous Maldives, but Soneva Fushi has just upped the ante.

Soneva Fushi resort, which is known for hiring a bookseller every year to live and work on the island, opened 25 September what it says are the largest one- and two-bedroom overwater villas across the globe.

Here are a few fascinating pictures of the Soneva Fushi overwater villas:

View Full Image Soneva Fushi in Maldives (Soneva Fushi)

View Full Image While there are several overwater villas out there in Maldives hotels with more square footage, these are the largest one- and two-bedroom villas available right now (Soneva Fushi)

It is said that the one-bedroom villas clock in at 6,286 square feet and the two-bedrooms at 9,224.

What is available for booking are eight of these suites, known as Water Rooms. These eight villas also have glass floor panels, all the better for seeing coral and fish up close without having to get on a boat, also private outdoor bathtubs, wooden porches with sun loungers, pools, retractable roofs for stargazing from bed and waterslides.

Soneva Fushi is on Kunfunadhoo Island, which is a private island in Maldives.

Maldives is open to tourists there's a catch

Maldives' Ministry of Tourism few weeks back announced that all visitors to the world famous island nation will have to present a mandatory negative coronavirus test on arrival at Velana International Airport.

The Covid-19 test should be conducted within a maximum duration of three days prior to departure for Maldives.

The certificates will have to be submitted via the immigration portal ‘Imuga’. An official has been stationed at Velana International Airport to keep a check on all arriving travellers and see they are presenting a negative PCR test.

