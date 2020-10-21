World's longest flight to resume from next month and now it's even longer

With a travel time of more than 18 hours, world's longest flight will resume its operations from next month.

However the travellers travelling in this plane will have to sit in the flight a bit more than before as Singapore Airlines flight will now have to board/deboard at John F. Kennedy International Airport instead of Newark airport. There will an increase of 2 miles in the total flying distance.

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Newark used to cover 9,534 miles but when the flights will resume from nest month it will fly to John F. Kennedy International Airport which will increase the distance to 9,536 miles.

Singapore Airlines will resume its flight to New York on 9 November, when it launches non-stop flights between Singapore and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The airline will operate the Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft on the route. This aircraft is configured with 42 Business Class, 24 Premium Economy Class and 187 Economy Class seats.

According to a statement by SIA,"Operating to JFK International Airport would allow Singapore Airlines to better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic on its services to New York in the current operating climate. SIA’s non-stop services to New York would also be supported by the growing number of transfer passengers who can now transit via Singapore’s Changi Airport."

Starting on 9 November, SQ24 will operate three-times weekly from Singapore Changi Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport. From 11 November 2020, SQ23 will operate thrice weekly from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Singapore Changi Airport.

As of now SIA operates non-stop services to Los Angeles. It will continue to review its operations to the United States, and assess the growing demand for air travel amid the ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, before deciding to reinstate services to other points in the country.

“Operating these flights between Singapore and New York’s JFK International Airport represent an important step in the rebuilding of our global network. Non-stop ultra-long services are the bedrock of our services to the key U.S. market. We will continue to ramp up existing services and reinstate other points as the demand for both passenger and cargo services return," said Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial for Singapore Airlines.

“Despite the challenging times for the airline industry, there are some early signs of optimism about a recovery in air travel. Our customers say that they are increasingly confident about air travel, given the robust health and safety measures that are in place, as well as testing regimes to protect them and our staff. This optimism is also driven by recent moves by countries such as Singapore, which are easing the restrictions on both transit and inbound passengers in a safe and gradual manner.

“The fundamental importance of air travel remains unchanged despite the pandemic. Air travel can bridge long distances and physically bring together families and friends, support both business and leisure trips, and has a direct impact on economic growth and job creation. That gives us confidence about the medium to long-term prospects for the industry."





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via