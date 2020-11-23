Subscribe
Home >News >World >World’s nurses supplier to limit sending new hires abroad after 2nd covid wave
About 13,000 nurses leave the Philippines for work abroad annually

World’s nurses supplier to limit sending new hires abroad after 2nd covid wave

1 min read . 02:17 PM IST Andreo Calonzo , Bloomberg

The Philippines will cap the number of newly-hired nurses and other health professionals it annually sends abroad to 5,000 starting in 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said.

The Philippines will cap the number of newly-hired nurses and other health professionals it annually sends abroad to 5,000 starting in 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said.

The Philippines will cap the number of newly-hired nurses and other health professionals it annually sends abroad to 5,000 starting in 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said.

Duterte has approved the limit, taking into account the demand for nurses and doctors in the Philippines and abroad, his spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing on Monday. The Philippines is battling the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

Duterte has approved the limit, taking into account the demand for nurses and doctors in the Philippines and abroad, his spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing on Monday. The Philippines is battling the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines, which sends thousands of medical practitioners to work overseas, has lifted a ban on deployment of health workers imposed earlier this year.

About 13,000 nurses leave the Philippines for work abroad annually, CNN Philippines reported, citing the head of the Filipino Nurses United group.

