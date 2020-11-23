This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >World’s nurses supplier to limit sending new hires abroad after 2nd covid wave
World’s nurses supplier to limit sending new hires abroad after 2nd covid wave
1 min read.02:17 PM ISTAndreo Calonzo, Bloomberg
The Philippines will cap the number of newly-hired nurses and other health professionals it annually sends abroad to 5,000 starting in 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said.
The Philippines will cap the number of newly-hired nurses and other health professionals it annually sends abroad to 5,000 starting in 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said.
The Philippines will cap the number of newly-hired nurses and other health professionals it annually sends abroad to 5,000 starting in 2021, President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman said.
Duterte has approved the limit, taking into account the demand for nurses and doctors in the Philippines and abroad, his spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing on Monday. The Philippines is battling the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.
Duterte has approved the limit, taking into account the demand for nurses and doctors in the Philippines and abroad, his spokesman Harry Roque said in a briefing on Monday. The Philippines is battling the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now