World Stroke Day 2023: Date, theme, history, significance, and more
World Stroke Day raises awareness about the impact of strokes on communities and individuals. The theme for World Stroke Day 2023 is 'Together we are #Greater Than Stroke'.
World Stroke Day is observed to remind people the impact of the prevalence and impact of strokes on communities and individuals across the globe. Strokes, also known as brain attacks, are a major global cause of disability and mortality. Hence, this day is dedicated to increasing awareness about strokes, their treatment, and prevention.