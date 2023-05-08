World Thalassaemia Day 2023: History, theme, and significance1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:35 AM IST
In 1994, World Thalassaemia Day was established and organized by the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF).
World Thalassaemia Day takes place on May 8 every year. It is dedicated to Thalassaemia patients who are battling an inherited disorder where the oxygen-carrying proteins in the blood are lesser than normal. In simpler words, the body fails to produce the required amount of haemoglobin. Hence, it is a day to create awareness regarding blood disease.
