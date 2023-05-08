Home/ News / World/  World Thalassaemia Day 2023: History, theme, and significance
World Thalassaemia Day takes place on May 8 every year. It is dedicated to Thalassaemia patients who are battling an inherited disorder where the oxygen-carrying proteins in the blood are lesser than normal. In simpler words, the body fails to produce the required amount of haemoglobin. Hence, it is a day to create awareness regarding blood disease. 

Here are a few things to know about the day, 

History: In 1994, World Thalassaemia Day was established and organized by the Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF), a non-profit organisation which was founded in 1986 by Mr Panos Englezos, Thalassaemia patients and their parents who represented the National Thalassaemia Association in the UK, USA, Greece, Italy and Cyprus. The day was first observed in memory of Mr Panos’ son, George, who had died from the disease.

Theme: This year, the theme of International Thalassaemia Day is “Strengthening Education to Bridge the Thalassaemia Care Gap" which focuses on improving the skills and knowledge of the patients affected by the disease. 

Significance: It creates awareness about the disease among people, healthcare workers, and policymakers, and focuses on its prevention, treatment, and management. Several organizations and global communities work together to make Thalassemia treatment available to every affected person. 

