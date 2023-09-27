World Tourism Day on Sept 27: Significance and history1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 05:00 AM IST
According to the UNWTO, the theme for the World Tourism Day 2023 --‘Tourism and green investment’—highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for the sustainable development goals
World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 to promote the tourism all over the world. It was established by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to celebrate the power of the tourism sector to help bridge cultures.
