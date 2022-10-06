World Trade Organization cuts global trade forecast for 2023 to 1%3 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 12:06 PM IST
WTO has also projected a growth of 3.5 per cent in global trade this year, as against the April estimate of 3 per cent.
The growth in world trade is expected to slow down to 1 percent in 2023, down sharply from the previous estimate of 3.4 percent, due to global uncertainties, World Trade Organization (WTO) has said in its forecast.