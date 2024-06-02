Months after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a ‘World War 3’ warning to the USA-led NATO military alliance, a Russian expert has claimed that Moscow can easily disable Britain and France's nuclear deterrents “within one day" if a global conflict were to erupt.

Russia will eliminate the nuclear potentials of Britain and France within one day after carrying out Operation Unthinkable, said Moscow military expert Dr Yuri Baranchik, outlining Russia's response if Putin's war against Ukraine transcends into World War 3, according to The Mirror.

“Within one day, we carry out Operation Unthinkable. We eliminate the nuclear potentials of Britain and France," The Mirror quoted Dr Yuri Baranchik as saying.

Vladimir Putin's regime investing heavily in nuclear shelters

As Russia's war against Ukraine is nowhere to end, Vladimir Putin regime is reportedly investing £330,000 in major cities for building mobile nuclear shelters. According to Daily Express, these shelters would help take shelter during a catastrophic war.

Vladimir Putin's Operation Unthinkable would help achieve two purposes, said Dr Baranchik. The first one would be to deprive Europe of its military geopolitical status. Next, it would reduce the number of nuclear powers from nine to seven.

'Operation Unthinkable would pull out Britan, France's nuclear teeth'

The Russian tactics in ‘Operation Unthinkable’ would “deprive Europe of its military-geopolitical status", said Dr Yuri Baranchik, while outlining Russia's tactics if World War 3 unfolds.

He also stated that these actions would “pull out the nuclear teet of Britain and France", which would deprive the NATO bloc of all the opportunities to blackmail Russia in the European theatre of operations. Destroying France and Europe's nuclear capability would leave NATO with limited tactical weapons and US nuclear weapons. However, their use would mean the “destruction of America", noted the Russian military expert.

About Russia's World War 3 plan

In case of a World War 3, Russia would be able to neutralise the UK nuclear arsenal “without much effort", said Dr Yuri Baranchik, adding that disabling French nuclear weapons would be “complicated. After the first step, Russia would issue an ultimate to the United States, NATO, and the European Union to cease within 24 hours of military and financial support for Kyiv and implement the Russian proposal for the European security system," Mirror quoted the Russian military expert. He also warned of targeting objects in Europe if the West doesn't agree to the condition.

