World War 3? Russia's Operation Unthinkable' can destroy Britain, France 'within one day', says military expert
A Russian military expert has claimed that Vladimir Putin's regime has the capability of destroying Britain and France within one day if World War 3 erupts.
Months after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a ‘World War 3’ warning to the USA-led NATO military alliance, a Russian expert has claimed that Moscow can easily disable Britain and France's nuclear deterrents “within one day" if a global conflict were to erupt.