World War II ship on which 1,000 Australians died, found after over 80 years2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:00 PM IST
- The sinking of the Montevideo Maru was Australia's worst-ever maritime disaster, killing an estimated 979 Australian citizens, including at least 850 troops.
The Japanese merchant ship that was torpedoed during the second World War, the ship that sunk with a total of eight hundred and sixty four soldiers including prisoners of war, the debacle that was dubbed Australia's ‘worst maritime disaster’ was discovered by deep sea survey in the South China Sea experts recently.
