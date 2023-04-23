The Japanese merchant ship that was torpedoed during the second World War, the ship that sunk with a total of eight hundred and sixty four soldiers including prisoners of war, the debacle that was dubbed Australia's ‘worst maritime disaster’ was discovered by deep sea survey in the South China Sea experts recently.

Defence Minister of Australia Richard Marles announced on Saturday that the SS Montevideo Maru, a covert prisoner-of-war transport ship that had been lost since being sinking off the coast of the Philippines in 1 July 1942, by a US submarine, had been found northwest of Luzon island.

According to Independent, the ship was torpedoed en route from what is now Papua New Guinea to China’s Hainan by a US submarine, unaware of the prisoners of war onboard.

The sinking of the Montevideo Maru was Australia's worst-ever maritime disaster, killing an estimated 979 Australian citizens, including at least 850 troops.

Civilians from 13 other countries were also aboard, the foundation said, bringing the total number of prisoners killed to about 1,060.

They had been captured a few months earlier by Japanese forces in the fall of the coastal township of Rabaul in Papua New Guinea.

The discovery comes just ahead of Australia's Anzac Day, celebrated on 25 April. On this day Australia and New Zealand commemorates and remembers their troops killed in all military conflicts.

“This brings to an end one of the most tragic chapters in Australia’s maritime history," Marles said in a video message.

According to the government, a marine archaeology not-for-profit and deep-sea survey specialists led the hunt for the wreck, which was discovered at a depth of more than 13,123 feet. The search was also aided by Australia's Defence Department.

The Defence Minister added, "The absence of a location of the Montevideo Maru has represented unfinished business for the families of those who lost their lives until now."

Those who perished aboard the Montevideo Maru included 33 crew from the Norwegian freighter the Herstein and about 20 Japanese guards and crew, the Silentworld Foundation said.

Other nations affected by the sinking included Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Sweden and the United States