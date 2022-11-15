‘World will not have a solution’: PM Modi highlights fertilizer shortage at G-20 summit3 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 03:05 PM IST
- PM Modi at the summit strongly pitched for maintaining a 'stable' supply chain for both manure and food grains.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ongoing Group of 20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday said that 'today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis'. Addressing a session on ‘Food and energy security’ the Prime Minister said that the crisis of essential goods and lack of financial capacity of the poor is definitely a ‘double whammy’.