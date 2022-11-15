India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ongoing Group of 20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday said that 'today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis'. Addressing a session on ‘Food and energy security’ the Prime Minister said that the crisis of essential goods and lack of financial capacity of the poor is definitely a ‘double whammy’.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi left to attend the G-20 summit in Bali on Monday. He is at Bali to attend a 3-day event. The global leaders at the event are expected to discuss pressing issues such as implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security.

The prime minister is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20.

The Prime Minister strongly pitched to maintain a steady supply chain for both manure and food grains. “The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis. Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution," the PM Modi told the gathering which included US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We should build mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured. In India, for sustainable food security, we are promoting natural farming, and re-popularising nutritious and traditional foodgrains like millets," he said.

In his address at the G-20 summit here, Modi also highlighted how India ensured food security for its 1.3 billion citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic while supplying food grains to many countries.

Various parts of the world are facing the challenge of food security triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is a major producer of wheat and the halt in its exports of the staple food has triggered its shortage globally.

The prime minister said millets can also solve global malnutrition and hunger.

"We all must celebrate the International Year of Millets with great enthusiasm next year," he said.

Modi also said that India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it is the world's fastest growing economy.

"We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy and environment," he said.

PM Modi had on Monday said he will hold extensive discussions with leaders of the G20 grouping in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security and addressing issues relating to health and digital transformation.

In a pre-departure statement, Modi said he will also highlight India's achievements and its "unwavering commitment" to collectively address global issues while noting that the country's upcoming presidency of the G20 will be grounded in the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.