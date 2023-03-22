World-first law bans parents from sharing children's photos on social media

World-first law bans parents from sharing children's photos on social media2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:48 AM IST
What are the implications of France's new law that gives courts the power to ban parents from posting pictures of their children on social media? Let’s find out.
Legislation has been passed in the French National Assembly that could see parents banned from sharing photos of their children on social media. The bill would allow courts to prohibit parents from posting images of their youngsters online, with both parents being held responsible for their children’s image rights.
