Even with opportunities opening up all across the world, the United States still remains the top choice for premium higher education. In the recently released World University Rankings for 2023, a total of 7 universities from the United States made it to the top 10 list
Even with opportunities opening up all across the world, the United States still remains the top choice for premium higher education. In the recently released World University Rankings for 2023, a total of 7 universities from the United States made it to the top 10 list
Top of the World University Rankings for the seventh consecutive year, is a university renowned for its international knowledge sharing – the UK’s University of Oxford. The second spot is taken by Harvard University. The third spot is jointly shared by the University of Cambridge and Stanford University.
Top of the World University Rankings for the seventh consecutive year, is a university renowned for its international knowledge sharing – the UK’s University of Oxford. The second spot is taken by Harvard University. The third spot is jointly shared by the University of Cambridge and Stanford University.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology holds the fifth place, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings cited.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology holds the fifth place, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings cited.
Check the top ten list here:
- University of Oxford
- Harvard University
- University of Cambridge
- Stanford University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- California Institute of Technology
- Princeton University
- University of California, Berkeley
- Yale University
- Imperial College London
The University of Chicago has lost its world top-10 place, falling to 13th, with the UK’s Imperial College London taking its place, moving up from 12th last year, to 10th in 2023.
Check the top ten list here:
- University of Oxford
- Harvard University
- University of Cambridge
- Stanford University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- California Institute of Technology
- Princeton University
- University of California, Berkeley
- Yale University
- Imperial College London
The University of Chicago has lost its world top-10 place, falling to 13th, with the UK’s Imperial College London taking its place, moving up from 12th last year, to 10th in 2023.
How the universities have been ranked?
A total of 13 separate performance metrics have been considered while ranking these universities. The parameters include teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.
How the universities have been ranked?
A total of 13 separate performance metrics have been considered while ranking these universities. The parameters include teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.
The 2023 edition is based on an analysis of over 15.5 million research publications – and over 112 million citations to those publications – as well as a survey of more than 40,000 academics worldwide on the international academic reputation of each school, on top of data on institutional income and faculty demographics, including international talent recruitment and research collaboration, World Economic Forum has cited.
The 2023 edition is based on an analysis of over 15.5 million research publications – and over 112 million citations to those publications – as well as a survey of more than 40,000 academics worldwide on the international academic reputation of each school, on top of data on institutional income and faculty demographics, including international talent recruitment and research collaboration, World Economic Forum has cited.
It is to be noted here, that although the US still remains the most distinguished in the top 10 rankings, several East Asian and Middle East universities have also started making their presence felt. A total of 19 universities from East Asia have grabbed their spot in the top 100 rankings, with China leading the way. Meanwhile, only 34 universities in the US could make the cut this year. Household names like Dartmouth College, and great regional powerhouse universities including Ohio State and Michigan State lose their top 100 status.
It is to be noted here, that although the US still remains the most distinguished in the top 10 rankings, several East Asian and Middle East universities have also started making their presence felt. A total of 19 universities from East Asia have grabbed their spot in the top 100 rankings, with China leading the way. Meanwhile, only 34 universities in the US could make the cut this year. Household names like Dartmouth College, and great regional powerhouse universities including Ohio State and Michigan State lose their top 100 status.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.