World’s economic recovery gets delayed by slow vaccine rollouts

3 min read . 06:01 PM IST

Enda Curran , Bloomberg

While global growth is still on course to rebound from the recession of last year, it may take longer to ignite and not be as healthy as previously forecast. The World Bank already this month trimmed its prediction to 4% in 2021 and the IMF will this week update its own outlook