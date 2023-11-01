World's first AI Safety summit begins in UK today; India, US, France, Singapore, others in attendance
World's first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit is set to begin in UK on Wednesday. The AI Safety Summit will be joined by leaders of nations like India, US, France, Singapore, and others. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is representing India at the summit
As the United Kingdom hosts the world's first global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit, British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of the fast-growing technology.
