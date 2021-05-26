OPEN APP
Home >News >World >World's first man to get Covid-19 vaccine dies of unrelated illness in UK

World's first man to get Covid-19 vaccine dies of unrelated illness in UK

Bill, as he was fondly known, passed away after a period of illness at the same hospital where he famously received his vaccine, CoventryLive reported. Representative image (REUTERS)Premium
Bill, as he was fondly known, passed away after a period of illness at the same hospital where he famously received his vaccine, CoventryLive reported. Representative image (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2021, 10:57 AM IST PTI

William Shakespeare hit global headlines on December 8 last year when he became the first man to have the jab to fight against the coronavirus at the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire

An 81-year-old pensioner in the UK who made history when he became the first man in the world to have the COVID-19 vaccination has died of an unrelated illness, the British media reported on Tuesday.

William Shakespeare hit global headlines on December 8 last year when he became the first man to have the jab to fight against the coronavirus at the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Shakespeare received his first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the same hospital shortly after 91-year-old Margaret Keenan, who became the world's first person to get the jab.

Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, a friend of Shakespeare, said he had died on Thursday (May 20) and added the "best tribute to Bill is to have the jab".

Bill, as he was fondly known, passed away after a period of illness at the same hospital where he famously received his vaccine, CoventryLive reported.

Shakespeare had worked at Rolls Royce and was a parish councillor.

Shakespeare had served his local community in Allesley for more than three decades and was an inpatient on the hospital's frailty ward at the time of his first jab, said it had been "wonderful".

Shakespeare leaves his wife Joy, their two adult sons and grandchildren, the BBC reported.

West Midlands Labour group said on Twitter: "Bill made global headlines as [the first] man to have Covid vaccine.

"His decades of service to the party were recently recognised by Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.

"Our thoughts are with Joy and Bill's family and friends."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout