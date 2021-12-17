Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D may be rolled out next week in the seven states of the country initially in the first phase.

The seven states are Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The seven states have been asked to plan sessions based on the PharmaJet injector and identify vaccinators to be trained for using it for vaccination, it added.

ZyCov-D, which is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be cleared by India's drug regulator for those aged 12 years and above, will only be administered to adults in the seven states as of now, sources said to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, according to a report published in Hindustan Times ZyCoV-D, could be introduced in the national vaccination programme by next week, according to people familiar with the development.

A person aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity that “The training of vaccinators who would be administering the shots is nearly complete and the vaccine could be introduced very soon; likely by next week."

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on November 8 said it had received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D to the Indian government at ₹265 per dose.

"Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine, to the Government of India at ₹265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST," the pharma firm had said in a regulatory filing.

The vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator called "PharmaJet", as opposed to the traditional syringes.

A needle-free applicator ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery, which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side-effects.

ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against COVID-19, Zydus Cadila said.

The three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be administered 28 days apart. The vaccine was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Indian drug regulator on August 20.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!