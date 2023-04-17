Accidental shooting incidents in the United States are slowly becoming common and the politics around gun control will stretch any effective policy action on the matter. But, innovation around the issue can help to at least reduce such violent incidents. A Broomfield-based company, Biofire announced the sale of 'smart guns' that uses biometric identification, and only authorized persons are allowed to fire from the gun.

Kai Kloepfer, the founder of Biofire has the vision to reduce the death of kids due to accidental firing and also bring down the rate of suicides in the country. This could be a big deal because there has been a lot of disagreement and debate over smart guns, and they haven't been widely available until now.

Creating a smart gun that is of high enough quality to be taken seriously has been a challenging task. It is not common to find individuals who possess a comprehensive understanding of both ballistics and biometrics and whose products can be trusted to function flawlessly in situations where lives are at stake.

In recent times, some attempts to create smart guns have been lackluster and simply involved adding a couple of sensors to an existing weapon. Other more promising products have required too many actions and taken too long to fire when compared to a regular handgun.

How Biofire Smart Gun is different?

What sets the Biofire Smart Gun apart from these products is that its identification systems, which utilize fingerprint and facial recognition, have been integrated seamlessly with the firing mechanism. This battery-powered gun has the advanced features of high-end consumer electronics, but ultimately it still functions as a gun.

Kloepfer has been working on his smart gun invention since he was 15 years old and submitted early prototypes to school science fairs and grant programs. He continued to refine his designs while studying as an undergraduate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“We’re not claiming that the Biofire Smart Gun is going to prevent every instance of firearm misuse. But we do believe this tool can help prevent some firearm suicides, accidents, and injuries from occurring," Kloepfer told The Post.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)