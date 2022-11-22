Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who’s the best player in football history? Fans have been asking the question for years now and answering it to the best of their understanding. Now, CR7 was asked if the debate would end if the legendary football player from Portugal won the FIFA World Cup 2022 for his country. Ronaldo said that the debate would continue even if he won the world cup for his team this time.
“Even if I win the World Cup, that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes," He said on November 21 during an unexpected media appearance in Qatar.
“I have always had to show what I can do year after year. I would love to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books all other records will be there. But obviously a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream," he said.
The five times Ballon d’Or compared life to chess while referring to a recent picture with Lionel Messi, adding that he would want to depart Qatar having check-mated his rival.
During the press conference, Ronaldo also emphasised that he was "bullet-proof" and "iron-clad" and that he had no remorse regarding his explosive conversations with Manchester United. Ronaldo pleaded with reporters to stop interrogating other Portugal players about him and stated that he felt great physically and had fully recovered from a recent injury.
While acknowledging his flaws, Ronaldo rejected criticism of the interview's timing on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Additionally, he was sure that it would not affect Portugal's chances of winning.
“Timing is always timing," CR7 said. “From your side it is easy to look at how we can choose timings. In my life, the best timing is always my timing. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in."
