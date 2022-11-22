Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  World's greatest player: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Here’s what CR7 thinks

World's greatest player: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Here’s what CR7 thinks

2 min read . 11:27 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Who’s the best player in football history? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Fans have been asking the question for years now and answering it to the best of their understanding.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who’s the best player in football history? Fans have been asking the question for years now and answering it to the best of their understanding. Now, CR7 was asked if the debate would end if the legendary football player from Portugal won the FIFA World Cup 2022 for his country. Ronaldo said that the debate would continue even if he won the world cup for his team this time.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Who’s the best player in football history? Fans have been asking the question for years now and answering it to the best of their understanding. Now, CR7 was asked if the debate would end if the legendary football player from Portugal won the FIFA World Cup 2022 for his country. Ronaldo said that the debate would continue even if he won the world cup for his team this time.

“Even if I win the World Cup, that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes," He said on November 21 during an unexpected media appearance in Qatar.

“Even if I win the World Cup, that will continue. Some people like me more, some less. It’s like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes," He said on November 21 during an unexpected media appearance in Qatar.

“I have always had to show what I can do year after year. I would love to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books all other records will be there. But obviously a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream," he said.

“I have always had to show what I can do year after year. I would love to win this tournament. I’m ambitious but if you tell me I won’t win any more tournaments I would still be happy given all I have won. In the history books all other records will be there. But obviously a World Cup on the shelf wouldn’t be bad. It would be a dream," he said.

Also Read: Don’t come back, Manchester United tells Cristiano Ronaldo

Also Read: Don’t come back, Manchester United tells Cristiano Ronaldo

The five times Ballon d’Or compared life to chess while referring to a recent picture with Lionel Messi, adding that he would want to depart Qatar having check-mated his rival.

The five times Ballon d’Or compared life to chess while referring to a recent picture with Lionel Messi, adding that he would want to depart Qatar having check-mated his rival.

During the press conference, Ronaldo also emphasised that he was "bullet-proof" and "iron-clad" and that he had no remorse regarding his explosive conversations with Manchester United. Ronaldo pleaded with reporters to stop interrogating other Portugal players about him and stated that he felt great physically and had fully recovered from a recent injury.

During the press conference, Ronaldo also emphasised that he was "bullet-proof" and "iron-clad" and that he had no remorse regarding his explosive conversations with Manchester United. Ronaldo pleaded with reporters to stop interrogating other Portugal players about him and stated that he felt great physically and had fully recovered from a recent injury.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on tiff with Manchester United

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on tiff with Manchester United

While acknowledging his flaws, Ronaldo rejected criticism of the interview's timing on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Additionally, he was sure that it would not affect Portugal's chances of winning.

While acknowledging his flaws, Ronaldo rejected criticism of the interview's timing on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Additionally, he was sure that it would not affect Portugal's chances of winning.

“Timing is always timing," CR7 said. “From your side it is easy to look at how we can choose timings. In my life, the best timing is always my timing. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in."

“Timing is always timing," CR7 said. “From your side it is easy to look at how we can choose timings. In my life, the best timing is always my timing. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP