World’s highest-paid Prime Minister just got a 60% raise. Who is Lawrence Wong, and how much does he earn?

Singapore is set to increase pay for its political leaders by more than 60 per cent, taking the world's already highest ministerial salaries up another notch, Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told parliament on Tuesday, according to news agency AFP.

The affluent city-state has justified high-end salaries for its political leaders, arguing they attract talent and ensure good governance. The Southeast Asian nation, which last adjusted ministerial salaries 15 years ago, is regularly ranked among the world's least corrupt countries.

The issue is nevertheless politically sensitive, with cabinet members' income far exceeding that of most ordinary citizens.

"Political salaries are a difficult and emotive issue," said Wong. "The sums involved are more than what most citizens earn, so I understand why Singaporeans scrutinise them closely, and why many feel strongly about the matter."

However, Wong maintained that the issue is “ultimately about whether Singapore will continue to have the quality of political leadership we need to take our country forward” in the decades ahead, adding, “Our starting point is this: good government depends on good leadership.”

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How much will the Prime Minister earn? Wong said the revision would see his benchmark annual salary rise from Sg$2.2 million to Sg$3.6 million ( ₹27.05 crore).

Even before the raise, the Singaporean prime minister's paycheck vastly outstripped the wages of many other leaders, including those in the United States and other G7 nations.

However, Wong announced that he plans to donate the entire increase to “suitable good causes” during his term.

Who is Lawrence Wong? Lawrence Wong is the fourth Prime Minister of Singapore and leads the long-ruling People's Action Party (PAP). Under his leadership, the party dominates Singapore's parliament and steers its 21-member cabinet.

An economist by training, Wong holds degrees from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, the University of Michigan, and Harvard University. Before being elected to Parliament in 2011, he served as a civil servant across multiple ministries and as Principal Private Secretary to Lee Hsien Loong.

He previously held portfolios in Culture, Community and Youth, National Development, and Education. He gained widespread prominence co-chairing Singapore’s COVID-19 pandemic task force, later becoming Deputy Prime Minister in 2022 before succeeding to the premiership.

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Change in salary structure and phased rollout Wong said the pay raises were recommended by an independent committee.

Under the revised framework, according to AFP, the benchmark salary for the Deputy Prime Minister will rise from Sg$1.87 million to Sg$3.06 million. Cabinet Ministers will receive between Sg$1.80 million and Sg$2.88 million, depending on seniority and the weight of their portfolios.

Existing office holders will not be moved immediately to the new benchmarks. Instead, the report said, they will receive a one-off adjustment of up to 9 per cent starting from October 15, depending on individual circumstances, including performance.

“Any subsequent changes will be based on individual performance and responsibilities,” said Wong.