World's highest weather station rebuilt on Mount Everest | Details here
The team started reinstallation of the world's highest weather station as a part of National Geographic and Rolex's ‘Return to Everest Expedition’ in May 2022.
After the world's highest altitude was destroyed due to hurricane-force winds on Mount Everest, a team of scientists and Sherpa have again placed its new version atop Mount Everest. The group has been led by a 31-year-old electrician and mountain guide Tenzing Gyalzen Sherpa.
