World’s key workers threaten to hit economy where it will hurt

A strike by oil workers in Norway threatened another blow to Europe’s energy supplies, which have already been hit by the war in Ukraine with reduced gas flows from Russia. The dispute was resolved when the government stepped in to propose a compulsory wage board. The country’s labor minister said she had no choice but to intervene, because of the potential for “far-reaching societal impacts for all of Europe." A further escalation of the strike could have shut down more than half of Norway’s gas exports.